Sunyani court remands 26-year-old farmer for stealing a goat

• The suspect is to remain in custody and reappear in court on October 21, 2021



• Kuol-Tunati attempted to steal the goat when its owner hired him to work on his farm



• He ended up assaulting the complainant and a taxi driver when they tried apprehending him



A 26-year-old man, Kofi Kuol-Tunati, has been remanded into custody by a Sunyani Circuit Court for stealing a goat worth GHC600.



The suspect, a farmer, is also charged with causing unlawful damage to two individuals aside from being charged with stealing.



The court presided by Mr Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh remanded the suspect after he had admitted to stealing the goat but pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing unlawful damages, asking that he reappears in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



According to the prosecution officer, Police Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, the complainant in the case is Abubakari Sadiq Fuseini, a land surveyor who engaged the suspect to dig a toilet pit in his livestock farm earlier in September this year.



The prosecutor told the court that the herdsmen of Mr Abubakari on Friday, September 17, took the goat for grazing but the suspect upon realizing the goat the herdsman had gone away untied the goat and hid into in a cocoa farm, which is located some 300 metres away from the farm.



The accused is said to have later proceeded to Odamase to find a buyer and came back with a taxi driver to help him transfer the goat to town for sale.



On his way together with the taxi driver, the suspect met a woman residing close to the complainant’s farm and upon seeing the woman, he (suspect) alighted from the taxi.



The prosecutor said the accused told the driver to wait for him to bring the goat and that made the driver suspicious and therefore went to the woman to find out if the accused person lived around and was a livestock dealer, but the answer was negative.



Kuol-Tunati according to Inspector Sampson, kept the taxi driver waiting without returning. The prosecutor added that when the complainant returned later, the accused was traced to his residence at Wawasua where he assaulted the complainant and the taxi driver when they tried to apprehend him.