Sunyani Technical University TESCON mobs Francis Addai-Nimoh

Politics of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: Oseini Kweku, Contributor

Francis Addai-Nimoh, one-time presidential hopeful and former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency was last Saturday, July 24, 2021, mobbed by members of the tertiary branch of the New Patriotic Party, TESCON.



The NPP stalwart and rumoured 2024 flagbearer hopeful, was invited as a guest at a programme organised by TESCON to welcome fresh students and members of the association.



The event popularly called 'freshers akwaaba' which was dubbed "the role of TESCON STU in breaking the eight", saw many party stalwarts present including Michael Osei Boateng, an NPP national youth organiser hopeful.



Francis Addai-Nimoh arrived at the event to a cheerful and electrifying crowd who sung to usher him into the event hall.



Many see Mr Addai-Nimoh's consistent presence at party events as a mark of a true party man. He is tipped by many including senior journalist, Mr Kwesi Pratt as one of the candidates to watch in the 2024 flagbearer elections of the NPP.



It will be recalled that Mr Addai-Nimoh contested with the president, Nana Addo in 2014 and came up as the second runner-up in that election. He has since not been given any government appointment.