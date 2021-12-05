Sunyani MCE cuts sod for construction of KG block at Nsagobesa

Regional News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern two-unit kindergarten block and other facilities for the Nsagobesa community.



Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Sunyani East, is funding the project.



The components of the project include a four-seater water closet, kitchen, an office and a reservoir.



It is expected to be completed within six months.



Addressing the chiefs and people of the predominantly farming community, Mr Kumi highlighted the importance of education, saying the Government was doing everything possible to ensure all children of school-going age in the country access quality education.



Additionally, the Government of Ghana, through the Municipal Assembly, was also working progressively to improve health facilities, road network and extension of electricity to open up deprived communities in the municipality.



Mr Kumi, therefore, advised the people to support and cooperate with the Assembly as well as the MP in their efforts to bring the development of the municipality to the next level.



“You are a beneficiary of the solar electrification project being implemented by our MP. You are also witnesses to the progress of work on the ongoing construction of the Nsagobesa-Ntotroso road.



“All these projects are an indication that our MP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo really care for you,” Mr Kumi stated.



Nana Ofosu Gyeabo II, the Chief of Nsagobesa, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the MP, saying “my people would forever be grateful for the level of development in the area.”



Mr Emmanuel Sekyi, an officer at the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education, commended the MP for his continuous assistance towards improving the school environment in the local communities.



“The MP is doing extremely well to enhance effective teaching and learning, particularly, schools in deprived communities. His interest in education remained unparalleled and we must all support him to achieve his vision for the people,” he added.