Sunyani Airport receives first commercial flight after 7 years

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Sunyani airport has experienced its first commercial flight after seven years of closure.



This happened during the Transport Minister’s commissioning of the first flight to start its operations in the Bono region.



During the occasion, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah stated that those in the Bono region will support the aviation industry by helping the business of flights to continue working to serve the region.



He said, the second phase of the Sunyani Airport will soon commence depending on how the people of Bono, Bono east and Ahafo patronise flights that use the airport.



He, therefore, advised the aviation industry to work diligently to support and make sure people will love their hospitality.



He urged the industry players to also help in the reductions of commercial flight ticket fees to encourage more people in the region to board flights to other parts of the country.