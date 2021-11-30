Summon Roads Minister to account for losses on abolished – Former Roads Minister

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini has charged Members of Parliament (MP) to summon the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, to the House to answer questions on his directives on the closure of tollbooths in the country.



Alhaji Fuseini said the action constitutes a financial loss to the state and recklessness, and the Minister, according to him, must account and pay the monies lost within the period.



In an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, the former Minister of Roads and Highways said “the minister must pay for the cost in the 12 days”.



“He is obligated by the Public Financial Management Act to protect public finance. It is the minister’s reckless decision that cost the loss. In fact, it is extreme partisanship that is making this appear a matter for debate”.



Lawyer Fuseini, explained that “the policies and program which was presented were impending to take effect from 2022. No program has the direct bearing on 2021 so if a minister takes a decision to suspend the collection of a toll, that minister should be properly examined”.



“We are creating a disconnect between monies that are generated internally and that one that is used to fund the budget. The revenues of this country have been accountable for…you cannot take a decision that would ensure we lose revenue. It’s a clear case of financial loss to the state”.



The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central said “the fact that Parliament has not talked about it does not mean he [Minister] has not committed any crime”.



“The Speaker will summon the Minister. He will appear before the Speaker but until then, we will keep losing money. Yes. Ghanaians can test the laws on causing financial loss to the state against the roads minister and it is not only that, but it is also reckless. There cannot be any basis for the minister to call off the collections at the toll booths”.



Alhaji Fuseini noted that “there is a legal officer in the ministry and we also have the AG for the state but I am not sure he consulted them before the action…they would have advised him [Minister].