Suicide cases are mental health related issues, don’t spiritualize them – Clinical Psychologist

Health News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

A clinical psychologist has advised Ghanaians to desist from discriminating against survivors of suicide and families whose relatives have committed suicide.



Mr. Isaac Newman Arthur speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm explained that every suicide attempt is a mental health-related issue.



He stated that attempting suicide does not make people less human or mean they lack morals.



He also claimed that attempting suicide does not imply that one is being spiritually attacked or experiencing spiritual issues.



”Attempted suicide is a mental health problem. It does not mean the person lack morals or spirituality. It does not also mean that there is a spirit somewhere tormenting the person. All the suicide cases are mental health problems. We should treat these issues with seriousness. We should stop discriminating against such people and families whose relatives have attempted suicide,” he said.



The professional further indicated that several issues lead to suicide, and one of the major causes of suicide is depression.



He said the majority of the people who commit suicide could handle depression or other mental health-related problems hence the reason why they commit suicide.



He said signs of depression include low mood, loss of interest in work and other responsibilities, being socially withdrawn, finding it difficult tp sleep, and becoming restless.



”These signs usually don’t go beyond two weeks,” he added.



