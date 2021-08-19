Suicide cases: Ashanti Region ranked first – Report

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ashanti Region has been ranked first in the cases of suicide across the country in a yet-to-be-released report for the first two quarters of the year, 2021.



This was made known by Dr Amma Mpomaa Konadu, a Specialist and the Deputy Director for Mental Health at Ghana Health Service at a meeting with the media in Kumasi on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



Giving a regional breakdown on suicide cases, Dr Mpomaa admitted that the trend was worrisome since there has been an increase across all the regions in the country compared to last year, 2020.



She suggested that drastic measures are taken by all to curb to the situation.



Meanwhile, Dr Mpomaa emphasized the need to engage the media to educate them on responsible reportage and appropriate language to be used when writing or speaking about suicide on their platforms.