Suhuyini rechristens Bawumia 'Brother Timothy' over 'Jesus is the saviour' video

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has given the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, a Christian name, Timothy.



According to him, Bawumia in his bid to become Vice President told different tales, in his words "anything and everything."



He added that because Bawumia succeeded in becoming a vice president, e is now employing the "anything and everything" style in is presidential flagbearer bid.



Bawumia has yet to announce his candidature but is said to be a frontrunner in the race.



The MP's full post read: Brother Timothy said anything and everything to be Vice President. It worked, so why won’t he say anything and everything to be president? He fooled you once, I hope you won’t be a fool indeed."



Suhuyini's reason for calling the Veep Timothy is backed by a recent video in which Bawumia made controversial remarks about the status of Jesus in Islam.



In a video clip attached to Suhuyini's post, Bawumia is heard saying: "We all believe that Jesus Christ is the saviour and he will come back and save the world, we all believe."



