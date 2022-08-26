Suhuyini 'exposes' Minerals Commission over mining in forest reserves

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has exposed the Minerals Commission.



The Minerals Commission had said that no company has been licensed to prospect for Minerals in any of Ghana’s forest reserves.



This was after timber company Samatex revealed that their concession for timber had been given out to a mining company.



In the latest post on Facebook, the Tamale North Member of Parliament shared a letter that suggested that a license has been granted to a mining company called Koantwi Company Limited to mine in the Bibiani forest.



This was after several warnings from stakeholders especially Civil Society Groups against the raping of Ghana’s forest reserves by this government.



Suhuyini could not fathom why the Minerals Commission will lie when they have given out a license to a company to mine in the Bibiani forest.













