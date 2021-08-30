Suhum clashes: MP’s driver wanted by police

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

• The driver of the Suhum MP allegedly inflicted knife wounds on one person



• The police is on a manhunt for him



• Supporters of the MP fought at a funeral in the Eastern Region



The Suhum District Police Command in Eastern Region has declared as wanted the driver of the Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency Boafo Kwadwo Asante for allegedly inflicting wounds on one Kwesi Amoani.



A melee at a funeral in Suhum resulted in gory scenes as two persons sustained knife injuries.



Reports indicate that the driver who is known as Jamalo inflicted knife wounds on Kwesi Amoani during the violence hence the manhunt by the police.



DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police command told Citi News that investigations are underway with steps being made to arrest the driver. He announced that the victims who sustained wounds are on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital receiving treatment.



“The Suhum Police Command is investigating a case of causing harm that ensued yesterday, Saturday, August 28, 2021, around 5 pm.”



“Whiles the members of the NPP in the Suhum constituency were mourning a colleague at the Suhum Council, a misunderstanding ensued between some party communicators and the followers of the MP, and in the process one Jamal inflicted a deep knife wound on the head of the victim, one Kwasi Amoani 51, and the matter was reported to the police and the complaint was subsequently taken to the Suhum Government Hospital where he is responding to treatment at the emergency ward.”



“He’s in a stable condition and another victim who suffered some bruises was treated and discharged. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get the suspect arrested.”



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a leading member of the party has condemned the actions of the irate youth.



“The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well-meaning Patriots.



“I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence,” he said in a statement.



