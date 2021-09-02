Suhum clashes: Court remands MP's driver, denies him bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 September 2021

• The police is investigating the case of violent clashes at a funeral at Suhum



• A court at Koforidua has remanded the prime suspect, alleged driver of an MP



• The case will be recalled on September 7



The man believed to be the driver of the Member of Parliament for Suhum, Samuel Kofi Adjei, also known as Jamalo, has been remanded into police custody.



His remand comes after he inflicted machete wounds on the NPP Communications Officer for Lower West Akyem, Bernard Kwasi Amoani.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, Jamalo was arrested and transferred to the CID Regional Headquarters in Koforidua after he reported himself to the Suhum police on Wednesday.



The Cocoase Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Eric Denin charged Samuel Kofi Agyei with causing harm with an offensive weapon contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



All his pleas for bail, the report added, were denied.



Arguments in court by the Chief State Attorney were that the nature of the offence is severe, with fears that the accused could jump bail and not appear for trial when it is due.



The case has since been adjourned to Tuesday, September 7, 2021, when the bail application will be ruled on.



Background



At least two persons sustained injuries during clashes between two rival groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum, in the Eastern Region.



Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head in the melee. He was admitted to the Suhum Government Hospital while Alexander Odei who suffered a minor injury on the upper lip, was treated and discharged.



The chaos was triggered when Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa eyeing to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament Boafo Kwadwo Asante, and some party communicators and Serial Callers attended the funeral of the late father of one of the communicators identified as Opare on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



While at the funeral, the Member of Parliament and his entourage led by the Constituency chairman Frederick Ofosu also arrived.



Tension began to build up when followers of the MP allegedly started casting aspersions on Protozoa and his group and even blocked them from greeting the MP.



Mr Odei, popularly known as Big Deal, took the microphone to announce that they were leaving for other engagements but wanted to place on record that they have been prevented from greeting the MP.



This did not sit well with supporters of the MP who attacked him, sparking the free for all fight.



