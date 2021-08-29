Suhum MP’s driver slashes man in the head as NPP supporters clash at funeral

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least two persons sustained injuries during clashes between two rival groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.



Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head in the melee. He is on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital while Alexander Odei who suffered a minor injury on the upper lip has been treated and discharged.



The chaos was triggered when Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa eyeing to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament Boafo Kwadwo Asante, and some party communicators and Serial Callers attended the funeral of the late father of one of the communicators identified as Opare on Saturday, August 28, 2021. While at the funeral, the Member of Parliament and his entourage led by the Constituency chairman Frederick Ofosu also arrived.



Tension began to build up when followers of the MP allegedly started casting aspersions on Protozoa and his group and even blocked them from greeting the MP.



Mr Odei popularly known as Big Deal took the microphone to announce that they were leaving for other engagements but wanted to place on record that they have been prevented from greeting the MP.



This did not sit well with supporters of the MP who attacked him sparking the free for all fight. The driver of the MP Jamalo allegedly pulled a cutlass and inflicted a wound on the head of his victim.



“When we went the MP and his entourage came and met us the serial callers and Protozoa at the funeral so the MP thought it is Protozoa who brought us there so he blocked us from greeting him. So one guy by the name Big Deal went to take the microphone to announce that we are leaving for another engagement but placing on record that the spokesperson for the MP says the MP doesn’t recognize us so if the mourners did no see us greeting the MP it wasn’t deliberate. So Hannah went to forcibly take the Mic from him subsequently Nana Obo went to slap him which the Communication officer from Asamankese attempted to separate them and bring calm but was he hacked,” an eyewitness said.



Later in the day, Charles Gyasi, Suhum Constituency Youth Organizer accompanied by Martin Odei and Ernest Lartey, all executive members of Suhum Constituency New Patriotic Party went to the Suhum Police station to report the incident.



Police together with complainants proceeded to Suhum Government Hospital where victim Kwasi Amoani was seen at the Emergency ward under stable condition responding to treatment.



Police medical forms were prepared and issued to victims to be endorsed.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident when contacted.



He said Suhum Police command is Investigating it to bring the culprits to book.



