Sue, call Ursula Owusu, NCA to order - NDC urges Ghanaians, parliament

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress has condemned the recent punitive measures being rolled out by the National Communications Authority and the Communications Ministry against Ghanaians who are yet to reregister their SIM cards.



The NCA had announced in a press release dated September 2, 2022 that some punitive measures had been discussed in a meeting and will be rolled out from September 5, 2022.



Per this announcement, all unregistered SIM cards were barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.



But the NDC believes these actions by the Communications Ministry headed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the NCA are reckless and must be halted.



“The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms this arbitrariness and recklessness on the part of the Minister of Communications and the NCA,” the statement said.



In a statement dated September 10 and signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the NCA and Communications Ministry could have made things easy on Ghanaians by extracting the biometric data of persons who have registered for the Ghana card from the National Identification Authority.



The NDC also encouraged affected persons to pursue legal action against both institutions. They also called on Parliament to call both institutions to order.



Below is the full statement:



PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

10th September, 2022



THE AKUFO-ADDO GOVERNMENT MUST STOP THE LAWLESSNESS AND ARBITRARINESS IN THE NAME OF SIM CARD RE-REGISTRATION.



The National Democratic Congress has observed with great concern the new wave of challenges that have bedeviled the ongoing mobile SIM re-registration exercise by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. The party notes with utter dismay that right from the time this Government, through the Ministry of Communications decided to undertake a re-registration of mobile SIM cards of Ghanaians sometime in 2021, the exercise has been fraught with chaos and arbitrariness occasioned by the incompetence of the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority.



We are appalled that this objectionable impunity has reached an alarming point where the mobile SIM cards of innocent Ghanaians including those who have already undertaken the said re-registration are being restricted, thereby rendering many of our citizens incommunicado, helpless and frustrated.



We hold the view, that this simple exercise of linking SIM Cards to the Ghana card of subscribers to check crime among others, could have been easily done by extracting the biometric data of persons who have registered for the Ghana card from the National Identification Authority and matching same with the database of the Telecos. The NIA has made this point, the NDC's Minority Group in Parliament and Civil Society Organizations have backed same.



Yet, the obstinate Ursula Owusu and the NCA will just not listen to these voices of reason but have chosen to make a fetish of a simple exercise of linking SIM cards to Ghana cards, thereby subjecting Ghanaians to needless long queues, loss of valuable working hours and sleepless nights.



It is an indisputable fact that the re-registration of mobile SIM cards policy and its attendant sanctions that are being meted out to Ghanaians by the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority are neither backed by the SIM Registration Regulations, 2011 (L.I 2006) nor the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2111) or any law in force in the country. The decision by these entities to restrict the SIM Cards of Ghanaians including those who have already re-registered their SIM Cards is therefore unlawful, irresponsible and unacceptable to say the least.



The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms this arbitrariness and recklessness on the part of the Minister of Communications and the NCA. Such mishandling and crass bungling of a simple exercise such as the ongoing SIM card re-registration can only be supervised by incompetent and clueless public servants like we have at the helm of the Ministry of Communications and the NCA.



While we commend and encourage legal actions filed by citizens of the country who have been affected by the reckless SIM Card restrictions, we call on the Parliament of Ghana, particularly the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications to call the Minister of Communications and the NCA to order in line with its oversight responsibility over these state entities. The lawlessness being displayed by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu and the NCA must be halted now.



Signed,

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary



