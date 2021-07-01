Sue Ghana Armed Forces – Bereaved Ejura family advised

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A fraud and security consultant has advised families of affected victims of the Ejura bloody clash to sue the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly personnel who opened fire at the rioting youth and killed two and injuring four others.



Richard Kumadoe, speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, July 1, entreated affected families especially the deceased’s to take on the matter to the law court for claims and other compensations.



Mr Kumadoe, who had described the military acts at Ejura as barbaric and unprofessional, explained that “testing this case at the law court will send down a signal which will enforce the military and other security agencies to exhibit professionalism during crowd control”.



Viral video of personnel in military uniforms shooting into rioting crowd at Ejura has been met with total condemnation by government, opposition parties and international organizations.



The angry Ejura youth were protesting the death of social media activist Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, known on social media as Macho Kaaka.



While resisting the angry youth from protesting on the streets and pelting stones, the military, in response, opened fire, shot and killed two persons.



Mr Kumadoe told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “if the military is sued for their gross unprofessionalism, it will serve as a precedent and align personnel who will be deployed for subsequent crowd control to act within their professional tenets”.