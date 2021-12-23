Sudan dye-laced palm oil floods Mallam Atta, Dome markets – FDA warns public

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned Ghanaians against buying red oil (palm oil) from Mallam Atta and Dome markets in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the FDA, those markets are flooded with red oil laced with Sudan dye known for the tie-and-dye industry.



The FDA says the Sudan dye makes the red oil look silkier.



The Authority, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has, therefore, arrested 10 women for lacing the palm oil they were selling with the dangerous dye.



The statements of the 10 women from Mallam Atta and Dome markets have been taken and investigations are underway to unravel the source of the dangerous dye.



Mr Adade Adjei of the FDA told Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, 21 December 2021, that investigations are underway to arraign the women to serve as a deterrent to others.



He said this was unearthed, as part of a market survey conducted by the FDA in 306 markets across the country.



Mr Adjei noted that mixing the dye meant for the textile industry in red oil is injurious to the health of people who consume it.



The Sudan dye causes cancer in the human body.



He cautioned consumers to be on the lookout for such products especially, in the above-mentioned markets in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Adjei added that the FDA is on the lookout for persons who will be offering expired products for sale during the Christmas season.



He urged consumers to be wary of buy-one-get-one promotions during the Christmas season.