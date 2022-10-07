You are here: HomeNews2022 10 07Article 1638089

Health News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: GNA

Sucking the breast does not prevent breast cancer - Medical Doctor

A campaigner against breast cancer, Dr. Awura Adwoa Nunoo, has disputed claims that sucking breasts by adults can prevent breast cancer.

The campaigner described as a myth such claims insisting that sucking the breast of a woman by a male adult does not prevent breast cancer.

“It is a myth. It has not been scientifically proven that male adults sucking their breasts will prevent cancer. That is false information, and I will advise the public to disregard such claims,” she said.

Studies have proven that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

She urged both men and women to check their breasts to see if there had been any changes.

Any change in the size or shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood), and a new lump in the breast or underarm are all symptoms, she said.

She added that breast cancer control relies heavily on early detection. Breast cancer has a good chance of being cured if detected early and adequate diagnosis and treatment are available.”

She underscored the need for increased awareness on the part of the public and healthcare providers, and access to timely, affordable and effective diagnosis and treatment.

