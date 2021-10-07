Suck the breast, don’t chew it – Breast Cancer specialist to men

Health News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Molecular Geneticist and Breast Cancer specialist Dr. Lily Paemka has advised men to be overly cautious with the breast of their partners when they get intimate.



According to her, the breast is the most reactive organ to hormones and therefore most predisposed to medical conditions.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr as part of her breast cancer awareness campaign, the US-trained physician urged men to suck on the breast, and not chew it during intimacy instead



“Without the breast, there will be no life. It’s the most reactive organ to hormones and thus most predisposed to medical conditions. Handle the breast with respect. Don’t disrespect it. Don’t chew it, suck it. It’s that which aids procreation and must be given maximum care and attention”.



She also encouraged men to regularly help their partners screen their breasts in order for early detection of breast cancer.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked in countries across the world, and helps to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women facing this disease.



There are about 1.7 million new cases and 522 000 deaths from breast cancer each year [Globocan 2012 http://gco.iarc.fr/today/home]. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, and is the most common cause of cancer among women in most countries. In low- and middle-income countries the incidence has been rising steadily due to increased life expectancy, changing reproductive patterns (such as later age at first childbirth and less breast-feeding), and the adoption of western lifestyles.



Early diagnosis remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control. When found early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured.



If detected late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option. In such cases, treatment may improve quality of life and delay disease progression, while supportive and palliative care should be readily available to relieve suffering for patients and their families.