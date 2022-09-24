'Such a fool' - Blakk Rasta takes on NDC's Joshua Akamba over Victoria Hamah defence

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Joshua Akamba, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has incurred the wrath of Blakk Rasta with his justifications of the comments of former Deputy Minister of Communication, Victoria Hamah.



Blakk Rasta is least impressed with the position by Akamba that the NDC government then did not treat Victoria Hamah fairly with the decision to sack her following an audio that leaked online.



Blakk Rasta is demanding immediate dismissal of Akamba from the NDC whose comments he perceives to be ‘foolish’.



He predicts that the comment from Joshua Akamba could work against the fortunes of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 elections.



“These are the people who will make sure Mahama will not become president again. For this guy alone, Mahama will lose a million votes in the next elections. If I were the NDC, I would kick out this guy called Akamba right now.



The reason for which Victoria Hamah was kicked out, this guy is endorsing the same. You are in govt and heard on tape saying that all you want is one million dollars and that is it. It’s not about the people you promised to serve, it’s no more about the nation. It has nothing to do with the nation but your ego and selfishness of enriching yourself.



“You sit here and tell me Victoria Hamah was offered a raw deal. Such a fool. This guy is supposed to be who? National Organizer? The NDC should come out and denounce this guy and distance itself from his comments. I’m angry at this thing that I’m reading.” Blakk Rasta fumed on his show.



Akamba is quoted to have told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM that Victoria Hamah was offered a raw deal by the government and to an extent the party.



He said the decision to fire her was due to pressure from then opposition NPP and that in hindsight, he thinks Victoria Hamah should not have been fired.



‘‘I think she was not given a fair treatment; I know Vicky as an honest woman, everybody aspires to make some money, she didn’t say I have made or there was no evidence that I have stolen, yet again we listened to the NPP and took that action’’



‘‘It was the NPP that pushed this action, directed our action, today I can tell you that Vicky cannot be a corrupt person, I know her. She is still an active member, I think she event contested Kintampo North or west or so’’



