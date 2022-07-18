Successive governments focused on crisis management but we are building systems - Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said unlike other successive governments that have largely focused on crisis management relating to the economy, the Akufo Addo government has done differently by focusing on building systems that will strengthen and enhance the economic prospects of the country.



Speaking at the Accra Business School on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Dr. Bawumia said the digitalization agenda embarked upon by the government is one sure way to guarantee the growth and consolidation of the economy of Ghana. The digital systems that have been built for various sectors and institutions, he added have significantly improved revenue collection, made access to services easy and fought corruption amongst others.



“It is important to note that the focus of economic management by successive governments since independence in Ghana has been on crisis management as a result of factors such as the collapse in commodity prices, increase in oil prices, debt unsustainability, political instability, macroeconomic instability, etc.” he said.



Dr. Bawumia added that “Governments, have by and large, not focused on building systems and institutions that underpin economic activities in a modern economy. The systems that will reduce bribery and corruption, the systems that will make the delivery of public services efficient, the systems that will enhance domestic revenue mobilisation, and the systems that will make life generally easier for Ghanaians.”



Based on the achievements of the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government in building workable systems to propel growth, the Vice President further stated that Ghana is on a new path to economic advancement and will therefore come out of a program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stronger and better positioned for a takeoff.



“We are talking now about a different Ghana. A Ghana that is being rapidly transformed. The underlying systems are being dramatically changed through digitalisation and other policies that would transform the structure of the economy.”