Successive NDC governments behind all major developments in Ghana - Communicator boasts

Politics of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

The main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has assured Ghanaians the party will redeem citizens from the current economic hardship due to poor governance by the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



According to the Akwapim North Deputy Youth Organiser, Ahmed Agbenyadzi, Ghanaians are currently living in hell despite the many juicy promises made by President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP.



Speaking on the NDC's 30 years anniversary celebration, the party communicator insisted the NDC has over the past years of existence contributed immensely to the development of Ghana's 4th republic.



He narrated that the NDC under late President Jerry John Rawlings, Prof. Atta Mills, and former President John Dramani Mahama has undertaken many of the developmental projects the country currently boasts of today.





He mentioned the construction of schools, hospitals, roads, improvement in livelihood, press freedom, and many others as some major interventions and attributes of successive NDC governments.



"I am calling on all Akatamansonians and eligible voters to vote massively against the NPP come 2024 and bring back the messiah NDC to turn around the dying economy" Mr. Agbenyadzi stated.



However, Ahmed Agbenyadzi chastised the NPP for the increasing rate of corruption cases and failure to manage the economy well even though the government has many resources to transform the economy.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to choose the NDC in the 2024 election to redeem citizens from the bondage of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.



As part of the anniversary, the NDC will hold a forum on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the GNAT Hall in Accra on the theme: "Unity, Stability and Development" and it is expected to be addressed by Comrade Obed Yao Asamoah.