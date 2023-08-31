Successful super delegates election should be center of discussion – Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has alleged that Alan Kyerematen’s team hooted and attacked the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.



He also dispelled alleged wrongdoing by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia camp for chasing out Kennedy Agyapong’s agent and other attacks reported from other regions.



Speaking to GHOne TV at the party Headquarters in Accra, Mr. Bosiako indicated that the party wanted a successful special delegates conference and that was achieved.



Chairman Wontumi also alleged that the Alan team were rather hostile towards the opposing team resulting in the violence which resulted in injuries.



“Listen me tell you, I was there when the Majority leader came and the Alan people hooted and attacked him. Yes, they were attacking him.



“So if the same people want to ‘nicodemously’ turn and complain, I find it worrying. That the same people who hooted at somebody can change and say different things. We have had a successful election, very peaceful and this is what I think we should talk about,” Mr. Bosiako stated.



Background



The Disciplinary Committee of the party in its bid to solve the challenges that bedeviled the elections summoned Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and others to answer questions over comments they made during and after the elections.



The General Secretary added that the leadership of the party unequivocally condemns isolated incidents and emphasizes their unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process.



“Pursuant of Article 10 (7) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely; Mr. Rahpael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana, Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.



“Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong pursuant to the above mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media,” Mr. Kodua stated.



However, Mr. Agyapong honored the invitation from the Disciplinary Committee who subjected the outspoken politician with several questions at the Party’s Headquarters in Accra which took some hours before he was released.



He declined to comment on what transpired during the meeting but assured of holding a press conference later.