Suame residents will see roads constructed by Akufo-Addo if they ‘open their eyes properly’ – Ablakwa teases

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, appears to be taunting Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, after he was attacked by his constituents over the poor nature of their roads.



Ablakwa, in a tweet shared on Tuesday, July 19, suggested that the people of Suame are not seeing the roads constructed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because their eyes are not ‘properly opened’.



The North Tongu MP, however, urged the Suame constituents to have mercy on their MP.



“The good people of Suame should simply open their eyes properly and see President Akufo-Addo’s 10,885 kilometres of new roads.



“We beg of them to take it easy on our respected Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu,” parts of the tweet shared by Ablakwa read.



It can be recalled that President Akufo-Addo, while stating the kilometres of roads his government had constructed during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in Parliament, gestured that the MPs should open their eyes to see the roads.



Some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, July 18, 2022, hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament with sachet water over the bad state of roads in the Constituency.



The MP was there to inspect the abandoned Suame highway, which the artisans said had claimed a life due to its deteriorated nature.



The angry artisans, upon hearing of the arrival of the MP, thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water.



They also blocked some roads in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the MCE, the MP managed to make it to a meeting point where he met with leaders of the workers’ groups and explained to them what was being done to address their concerns.



View Ablakwa’s tweet and a video of Suame residents attacking Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu below:





