Suaman District NCCE sensitises youth on violence extremism

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a day's Youth Activist Engagement workshop to sensitise the youth on violent extremism at Suaman in the Western North Region.



Mr. Simon Awotwe, the NCCE District Director said the workshop organised by NCCE in collaboration with the European Union (EU) was aimed at promoting peace and national cohesion in both the District and the country as a whole.



He expressed concern about the increasing cases of violence in the district and called for a collaborative approach between major stakeholders especially churches and the media to discuss messages of peace and non-violence.



Mr Awotwe said the Commission was committed to help fight against transactional organised crime and also to promote respect for human rights and the law.



The Suaman District Police Commander, Mr. Theophilus Essilife on his part, called on the youth to be law-abiding and follow all due processes in the setting up of local security committees.



The District Commander said for effective peace building, citizens needed to be tolerant, ensure community participation as well as abide by civic responsibilities to promote national cohesion.



Mrs Joyce Frimpong, Deputy Regional Director for NCCE said the workshop was timely and urged the youth to restrain from joining extremists’ groups.



“The reason we have gathered here is to brainstorm and strategize to bring our youth on board to help curb emerging threats on the youth in the country. “