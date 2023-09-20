Suale’s death: Ken Agyepong hasn’t done much to clear his name – Security Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Security Analyst, Samuel Nana Appiah says Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ken Agyapong has not done much to prove his innocence over his alleged involvement in the death of undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale.



His comment comes after Mr Agyepong who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, once again rejected assertions that he has a hand in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.



Ken, who made the comment in response to suggestions that Suale’s murder would hunt the NPP in the 2024 election if he [Ken] is elected the party’s presidential candidate, said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should know the persons behind the killing of the journalist.



In an interview on Kessben TV on Monday, September 18, 2023, the firebrand politician said that Vice President Dr Bawumia, who is his main contender in the upcoming NPP flagbearership race, should be in a position to know the one behind the death of Suale because he Chairs the Police Council.



“Those who wrote the 10 sins (of Ken Agyapong) in support of Bawumia, he [Bawumia] is the vice president, he is the head of the police council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale, why have they not spoken out? And they are coming to blame me for it.”



The Legislator added that if the government does not know the person who murdered Ahmed Suale, then its national security structure has failed.



“If you are a government and your national security (architecture) does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it means you don’t know what you are doing. Is this one of the ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong?” he added.



But reacting to Ken Agyapong’s comments in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Tuesday, Security Analyst, Samuel Nana Appiah who is a former Police Detective said Mr Agyapong with his ambition to become Ghana’s President must desist from making such loose comments.



“To me he [Ken Agyapong] has not done much to clear his name over his alleged involved in the murder of Ahmed Suale. So, if he feels that he wants to help the Police arrest the perpetrators and bring finality to this murder case or prosecution is done as the legal framework demands, I believe he cannot continue to talk loosely as he’s done over the years anymore and people will take him seriously.



“If he’s asking that Bawumia who’s the Chairman of the Police Council should be asked questions over who killed Ahmed Suale, I believe he has a reason for saying that. So, apart from Police inviting him over his comment, he should also be cautioned. The time has passed for people to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians and thinking that people will accept it hook line and sinker because he’s a heavy weight in Ghanaian politics. If he has something better to tell Ghanaians he should say and stop making those unfounded statements which are not good for his image, his ambition to be President of Ghana,” the CEO of the Gobal Intelligence and Security Analysis Centre, told Host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.



About Suale’s murder:



Ahmed Suale was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



Ken Agyapong has been blamed for the murder of Suale because he once urged people to beat him up on live TV after showing his pictures on TV.