Stuttgart's Roberto Massimo returns to training ahead of crucial Koln game

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana-born German International Roberto Massimo is back to training for his German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart ahead of the last game of the season this weekend.



Stuttgart will host FC Koln on Saturday in the last game of the Bundesliga season in what could be their last game in the elite division as they lie 16th and will require a win and for Hertha Berlin to drop points.



The forward was absent last week due to a back injury as they were held 2-2 against league champions Bayern Munich.



After working individually the forward is back with the main team and is in line to feature when they face FC Koln.



The German side will need all their key players fit as they battle to save their lives in the German Bundesliga.



Massimo has this season played 18 matches for his side this season scoring twice.



He has been capped four times by the German U21 national team but is still eligible to play for Ghana.