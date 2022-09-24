Students without textbooks can’t ask questions, think critically – Apaak replies Adutwum

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak is arguing that Ghanaian students are not timid like the Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum is making the world think.



The Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum has said that with all his visits to schools in the country, students are yet to ask questions on discussions he has had with them.



He says Ghana needs an assertive curriculum that will allow for critical thinking among Ghanaian students and also give them the courage to question the status quo.



But reacting to the claims by the Education Minister, Dr. Clement Apaak who is a former Law Lecturer indicated that Ghanaian students are not timid and are critical thinkers.



However, the environment for Education does not allow for critical thinking among students in the country.



“Teaching and learning materials are not available to the children, conditions are not conducive, teachers too are being witch-hunted so how are we expected to raise young men and women to think critically?



"There are no textbooks for the students to read in order to be able to ask questions. What are they going to ask the teachers? The Minister promised that when schools reopen, they will have the books but to date, the schools have not received the books. We need to know what is going on, they should let us know why the books are not available,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



Apaak could not fathom why the Minister is lamenting in America when he has done nothing to improve education in Ghana.