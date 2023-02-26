Students risk deferment over non-payment of student loans – NUGS

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has called for the immediate payment of student loans as thousands of students face difficulties in registering and continuing their academic activity on various campuses.



There are reports of non-payment of student loans after a long period of applications by students. Also, last semester’s arrears have reportedly not been paid.



A release by NUGS cautioned that students risk not being able to write their exams due to the inability to pay their fees as a result of non-payment of student loans.



“At the moment about 70,000 students have applied, NUGS noted, adding “It’s even more worrying to note that some institutions have issued notices, warning students of closing registration deadline, an example is University of Business and Integrated Development (UB1DS – WA) amongst others. KNUST is set to write mid-semester exams from 27th of February, 2023,…”



It thus appealed to the Student Loan Trust Fund and the government to as a matter of urgency, pay qualified applicants of the student loan immediately.



“Students are at risk of deferring if loans are not paid immediately,” said NUGS in its statement.



