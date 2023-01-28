Students' riots: Understand them before passing judgment – Peace Council

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Director for Conflict Management and Resolution for the National Peace Council, Frank Wilson Bodza has stated that authorities need to understand students’ frustrations before condemning them.



According to him, students are discovering new things and want to put those ideas into practice so there should be a need to listen to them out before passing judgment.



Speaking in an interview on Unversity of Ghana’s Radio Universe, he suggested that a mechanism should be put in place to solicit the ideas of the students in problem-solving.



“What is happening is that they are growing and they’re learning new things and they want to put them into practice. So psychologically engaging them, you don’t treat them as children who will just take instructions and leave it. So, in such a decision there is the need to engage them, particularly their grievances.



“What have been the existing problems in the school? How has the school management been able to resolve it for them? Are they satisfied with the resolution? If there are any challenges, how were they engaged?



“So, it is appropriate for all of us, as Ghanaians, as leaders of schools and as government to have a strategic way of engaging them. Open up to them and consult them. At times we need to engage them to seek their opinions on how to resolve issues,” he said.



His remarks come after Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute students destroyed school properties, including vehicles belonging to the school and teachers, food intended for them, instructional materials, and school infrastructure, in protest of the poor performance of their predecessors in the 2022 end of year examination.



AM/KPE