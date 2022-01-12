Students decry possible effects of UTAG strike as new academic year commences

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Preparations by tertiary students across the country for the commencement of a new academic year, seems to have hit a snag as a result of strike action declared by the University Teachers Association of Ghana.



UTAG on January 10, 2022, announced an indefinite strike over the failure of the government to meet some of its demands relative to their conditions of service.



Visiting some university campuses in Accra, GhanaWeb interacted with students of the University of Ghana and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, where the students expressed various concerns about the ongoing strike.



At the University of Ghana, hundreds of first year students were seen on campus going through their registration process in anticipation for academic activities initially scheduled for next week.



Some of the first-year students expressed worry about the strike action while indicating their hopes of an early resolution to prevent a disruption to their academic activities.



Continuing students of the University are scheduled to officially report to school on Thursday, January 13, 2021. Speaking to some of the continuing students who have already reported to campus, they also shared same sentiments urging an immediate resolution.



At the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) where the continuing students are preparing for their end of semester exams to be taken in two weeks’ time, some of the students that spoke to GhanaWeb expressed fears about the possibility of the ongoing strike affecting the examination.



