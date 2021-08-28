Student of Takoradi Technical Institute hospitalized after failed suicide attempt

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A student of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) in the Western Region has been hospitalized after a failed suicide attempt.



The 17-year-old girl, whose name was given as Faustina, was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed from drinking a poisonous substance.



She later admitted that she drunk DDT in an attempt to end her life since she couldn’t endure being teased by her mates.



Information reaching AngelOnline.com.gh indicates that Faustina became the talk of school when her suggestion was shot down by the entertainment prefect.



