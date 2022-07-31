'Stubborn Academy has won' - Social media users react to extension of SIM card registration deadline

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

The extension of the period of registration for SIM cards has triggered relief and comical reactions from social media users, with some asserting that the government has eaten a humble pie.



The Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, July 31, 2022, stated she has ‘reluctantly’ agreed to extend the time to September 30.



She disclosed that from the comfort of their homes, Ghanaians can now register their SIM cards via an app that would be launched in the next few days. The process will however cost the Ghanaian GHC5.00.



"Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The program will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.



"It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs," she added.



The announcement has led to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shooting up in the social media trends with Ghanaians celebrating the extension.



According to most of the tweeps, the extension is a victory for the ‘stubborn academy’ which is a social media term for people who either deliberately or through no fault of theirs were unable to register their SIM cards before July 31, 2022.



Some are also commending the government for listening to the pleas of Ghanaians who could not register their SIM cards.



Read some comments below.





































#StubbornAcademy

You go talk true Ursula.

Stubborn Academy 1:0 Government pic.twitter.com/bHt7bQLOOK — That KSI Boy.???????????????????????? (@kkay_official) July 31, 2022

Sim registration has been extended to 30th September. I'll still be waiting for the final whistle on that day. #stubbornacademy pic.twitter.com/TCNhUi3JkJ — Boakye Mensah (@boakyemensah11) July 31, 2022

#StubbornAcademy won again ????

Sim Card 0 - 1 Stubborn academy pic.twitter.com/E78JcyYDLk — Bra Jnr ¹ (@bra_jnr1) July 31, 2022

Bae: Please can you send me Momo?



Me: My dear they’ve blocked my Sim ????#StubbornAcademy #SimCard — Kwame Awuttey (@kwame_awuttey) July 31, 2022

I thought my SIM card would be blocked so I intentionally borrowed airtime on all my 3 networks and exhausted it ..

Medi nkwasiasem ????????????#StubbornAcademy ursela owusu Ghanaians — Shawn Teague (@CoryRowlett) July 31, 2022

