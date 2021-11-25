Struggling traders at Kasoa receive support for their businesses

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Five struggling traders at the Kasoa market have received support to expand their businesses.



Crime Check Foundation, (CCF) offered a helping hand to the market women when they laid their difficulties before the Foundation during a visit to the market.



The support was kind courtesy of some CCF donors abroad. They are Regina and Friends based in Germany, Maa Afia in Holland and UK based Garden City Royals.



The beneficiaries, 70-year-old Peace Adobea and Comfort Oduro, 61 received Three Hundred and Fifty Ghana cedis each to enable them boost their pepper and tuber vending businesses.



Others, turkey berries vendor, Sarah Darko, 51, and 41-year-old beverages hawker, Ruth received Four Hundred Ghana cedis each.



In an interaction with madam Adobea, she said she has been doing her business on credit because she does not have working capital. According to her, she is only able to make Ten Ghana cedis on a basket of the commodity after selling. She told Crime Check TV’s, Emelia Agyeibea that she struggles to cater for her seven children who are at various levels of education. “At the end of the day, I can only make Twenty Ghana cedis when sale is good and out of it, I pay for my transport back home and also fend for the home. I cannot save. My landlord even wants to eject me from his house because I owe rent,” she said while breaking into tears.



During the visit, the CCF team came across madam Oduro who had been sitting idle from sunrise to sunset behind her potatoes and cassava she credited to sell. She said she had not made a single sale for the day and feared that the owner would come to demand her payment.



Sarah and Ruth have similar stories as madam Oduro and madam Adobea. They indicated that they also ply their businesses on credit and it has been a struggle for them to put food on their table.



They thanked CCF and the donors for the support, which has brought them some relief.



