Struggling traders at Kasoa get a boost in their businesses

Regional News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has supported five traders at the Kasoa Market to boost their businesses.



The beneficiaries, 49-year-old Grace Dzasi, 40-year-old Victoria Serwaa, Aba Asantewaa, 24, and Abena Ahema, 36 received Four Hundred Ghana cedis each to enable them to expand their businesses.



Receiving the money, the beneficiaries shared their struggles with the Foundation and the relief the support is going to give them.



According to Madam Dzasi, she does her egg business on hand to mouth basis and therefore she is unable to save. The situation she said has made her unable to pay the fees of her children, some of whom are in Senior High School.



“I do the business on credit because I cannot afford the capital. I make One Ghana cedis on every crate of egg I sell so if I am unable to sell about thirty crates in a day I would not be able to put food on the table for the family. Recently, my children were prevented from writing their exams because I could not pay their fees. Life has been difficult for me as a single mother,” she cried.



For Asantewaa, a mother of one, she said she makes Five Ghana cedis a day when the market is good but sadly her profit cannot even pay for her transport, which costs Seven Ghana cedis. “The situation compels me to ask for help from my colleagues. Sometimes when I do not get any help, I have to walk some distance and then board a car at some point so that I can afford the fare back home,” she said.



The rest had similar stories, as their businesses are on the verge of collapse.



CCF, with the help of its donors, Fire for Fire Prayer Group in Germany, US-based Life Line Prayer Ministries, Kumasi Club based in Germany, Bethel Congregation in France, and UK-based Connect Association supported them under the Foundation’s Street Charity Series.



The excited traders thanked CCF and the donors for coming to their aid. “May God bless your businesses to grow so that you will continue to help us,” they said.