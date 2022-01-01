Structures keeping our democracy alive breaking down - Zanetor

Politics of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for the Korle-Klottey constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has averred that Ghana’s democracy is threatened because there is a breakdown in the structures that strengthens it.



The daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings said there is a high level of intolerance, corruption and misapplication of the law currently in the country.



“We are seeing a breakdown in the structures that keep our democracy alive; for those who know what it took to get to this point,” she said.



She further opined that, “there is poverty amidst plenty” in Ghana.



She said this while delivering an address at the 40th anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, December 31, 2021.