Structures keeping our democracy alive breaking down - Zanetor

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has averred that Ghana’s democracy is threatened because there is a breakdown in the structures that strengthens it.



Delivering an address at the 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, December 31, 2021, the daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings said there is a high level of intolerance, corruption and misapplication of the law currently in the country.



“We are seeing a breakdown in the structures that keep our democracy alive; for those who know what it took to get to this point,” she said.



It was her view that “there is poverty amidst plenty” in Ghana.



“It is almost as if there are two different worlds in Ghana, where some people don’t even know the level of suffering that is going on, and they cannot relate to it.”



The 31st December Revolution, which took place in 1981, brought an end to Ghana’s 3rd Republican Constitution.



The era was led by Jerry John Rawlings was them the leader of the Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC.