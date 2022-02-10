Strong messages to Akufo-Addo, NPP that took over 'Yentua' demo

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The ‘Yentua’ demonstration organized by the National Democratic Congress did not only pull crowds but captured some really strong messages intended for the ruling government.



The NDC staged a public demonstration against the government's proposed imposition of a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions.



The protest staged on Thursday in Accra according to the NDC, is to register its opposition to the tax policy which is currently a bill before parliament and also to demand an immediate withdrawal of the bill.



To complement the red colour that dominated the protest, attendees carried several placards bearing strongly worded messages aimed at the ruling New Patriotic Party government.



From sentimental statements such “enough police harassment” against Okada riders, to vexed ones such as “stop choosing Serwaa Broni over Ghanaians,” the attendees boldly carried the placards while chanting to songs blaring from speakers mounted on cars.



“Akufo-Addo failed the economy like his economics degree at Legon. Third Class Degree,” one of the placards also read.



