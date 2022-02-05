Strip Dede Ayew off Black Stars captaincy - Twum Boafo

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twum Boafo hopeful about Ghana beating Nigeria



Andre Ayew to miss Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria



Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup playoffs



A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Twum Boafo, has subscribed to calls for Andrew Ayew to be stripped off the Black Stars captaincy armband.



Boafo asserted that Ayew is at the tail end of his career and thus he should be left out of the Black Stars rebuilding process.



He further urged that the team should be rebuilt around a player who is capable of leading on the pitch and the dressing room.



"Yeah, I agree with that because the results have shown and another thing is he is not going to play in the next two matches because of the red card. The qualification for the World Cup is more important than the AFCON if you ask me. So I think yes those calls are very matched in other. And Andre will be the first person to tell you that he is not really the player he used to be. He is 32, he is in the twilight of his career. He is playing in the Middle East.



"I think that some of the young players will be given the mantle for them to show what they can do. I don't know who the leader in the dressing and the leader on the pitch will be at the moment, it would appear it Thomas Party. But at the very least there should be a transition and we have to build the team around somebody who can," He said on GhanaWeb's sports check.



Ayew saw a red card in Ghana's final game at the AFCON and he will miss the Black Stars' FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, as a result.



According to Twum Boafo, if Ghana are able to qualify for the World Cup the team that secured the qualification should be maintained for the tournament proper.



"We are going to play a crucial qualifier against Nigeria, you can have somebody else captaining the team through that and if we qualify and I hope and pray and believe will qualify then you change the team's dynamics again. These are the things that bring the problems."



Ghana was paired with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup play-off. The Black Stars will play the first leg at home before traveling to Abuja for the second all fixtures will be played in March.



