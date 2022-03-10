‘Striking out parts of Standing Orders an attack on Parliament’ – Muntaka tells Supreme Court

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has labeled the decision by the Supreme Court to strike out portions of the Standing Orders as an attack on Parliament.



In an interview on Joy FM, the Member of Parliament for Asawase said it was unfathomable for Parliament to attempt to regulate court process with its powers to enact laws adding that it will be unfair for the House to go through all procedures including getting the President to assent to such laws for them to take effect.



Muntaka also raised concerns with the ruling by the Supreme Court to grant Deputy Speakers the right to vote while presiding and lo to form a quorum for decision making.



According to him, the ruling of the apex court poses several challenges based on its implications.



He consequently served notice that the Minority will be seeking a review of the ruling stating that “we know we have within one month to review that and we will definitely do that.



“We see that as serious inconsistency and an attempt by Supreme Court to go into the Standing Orders of Parliament (and) to strike (out) a portion of it out as unconstitutional, I find that to be really the judiciary attacking the legislative arm of government.



“Can you imagine for any reason, Parliament sits and then for example let’s just assume…Parliament just picks the rules of court and amend it and pass it and ask the President to assent to it then that becomes what the court will be using…that will be very unfair.



“We see what they are doing as very challenging. In Order 103, it clearly states that the one presiding cannot participate in a debate.



“So with this their ruling, are they then saying that if it is First and Second Deputy Speaker…because they are Members of Parliament, they can participate in the debate?



“Also, at the Committee you know that it says the chair of the Committee doesn’t have a voting right until there’s a tie then he comes with casting vote.



“Are they now saying that because the chair is a Member of Parliament now that portion of our Standing Orders is also struck out…the chair will automatically have a vote? You see I’m worried about the impression the Supreme Court is creating” the Minority chief whip stated.



The Supreme Court whiles delivering a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making, additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”