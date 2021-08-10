Striking UTAG members not perturbed by court injunction - NEC

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: GNA

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will not be intimidated by the recent court injunction directing them to resume work, according to the National Executive Committee (NEC).



The NEC said the university teachers were not afraid to defend their rights and, therefore, the court injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to compel them to abandon their industrial action would not force them back to work.



The members had since Monday, August 02, this year, laid down their tools to demand an improvement in their conditions of service.



The ongoing strike had resulted in the cancellation of the end of semester examinations of most of the state-owned universities.



Professor Charles Marfo, the UTAG National President, told the media in Kumasi that the university teachers were determined to continue with the strike if their concerns were not addressed by the government.



“We are not afraid to fight for our rights since the university teachers have been taken for granted for far too long,” he stated.



The NLC, on August 06, 2021, secured an interlocutory injunction against the UTAG to restrict the leadership, executives, officers, members and agents from continuing with the current industrial action.



According to the suit, the university teachers were to comply with the directive of the Labour Commission and resume work as soon as possible.



However, the UTAG members said they were not moved by the latest development and that the industrial action would not be abandoned until the Government had responded positively to their demands.



In defiance of the court suit, the UTAG in a recent resolution from all the 13-member campuses reinforced the decision to continue with the ongoing strike.



The 15-page document, signed by Dr Eric Abavare, the National Secretary, said the withdrawal of teaching and other related activities must continue until the Government proposed an acceptable roadmap to ending the deadlock.



