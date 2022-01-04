Strike is not the best option, innocent children end up suffering – Otumfuo to teachers

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked teachers to adopt an improved way of negotiation rather than resorting to strike whenever their concerns are not addressed.



He argued that, school children are the ones who face the consequences of such actions and not politicians.



He was addressing members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) at their 6th Quadrennial National Delegates conference.



On several occasions, teachers resort to industrial action when government fails to address their grievances.



This they claim is the only and effective language government understands.



But the Asantehen said “Obviously, those who really suffer are the innocent children. I urge you all to focus your minds on the need for an improved way for negotiations and consultations which will minimize, if not eliminate, any recourse to industrial action and the harmful consequences on our children.”



He also urged policy makers to work to ensure that the conditions of teachers are improved.



“While we will always urge moderation in the face of the national economic realities, we will nonetheless, urge policy makers to ensure that the status of our teachers truly reflect the level of importance we attach to their place in society,” he said.



Also adding his voice to this call, Rev Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng, former president of Presbyterian University College noted that strikes do not longer serve as effective tool for negotaisions.



“It cannot work anymore . It is no longer and cannot continue to be an effective negotiation for GNAT. The Chooboi way disenfranchises the citizenry of the country. Chooboi hurts the citizens and does not hurt the government officers who you want to target,” he said.