Strike: UTAG meets govt over impasse February 8

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it declined to meet with the National Labour Commission (NLC) when it invited them for a meeting to meet with their employer tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, over their demands.



UTAG is hopeful that the meeting with the government on Tuesday will bring some finality to the strike declared by the university lecturers over their conditions of service as university teachers.



UTAG says it declined the NLA's call for meeting because NLC is a party to the suit in court hence the need for leadership to ignore their call to meet the government over their plights as teachers in the country.



According to Dr. Asante Asare-Annor; National Secretary of UTAG, the meeting tomorrow will bring a sigh of relief to members of the Association.



The National General Secretary of UTAG made this disclosure in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, February 7, 2022.



He warned that the status quo will remain if the government comes to the table with the usual pep talks.



“We expect the government to come to the table with a decision on the 144 percent of the base pay of lecturers pending the final determination of the concerns of lecturers contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the government some months ago,” he stated.



“Members will not accept the usual talks except it is backed with action on the part of the government,” he maintained.