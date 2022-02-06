Strike: UTAG declines NLC’s invitation for a meeting on February 7

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declined an invitation by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for a meeting on Monday, 7 February 2022 with regards to their ongoing strike for better conditions of service.



“As much as we are grateful for the invitation to your proposed tripartite meeting, we honestly believe the more acceptable approach in the present circumstances is for our client to meet with the government side of the impasse to try to iron out their remaining differences. We will report back to the National Labour Commission on the meeting’s outcome”, a letter signed by the solicitor of UTAG to the NLC said.



The NLC dragged UTAG to court seeking an interlocutory injunction to compel the lecturers to end their strike and return to work.



The court directed that the NLC and UTAG settle their differences out of court.



UTAG has taken an entrenched position not to suspend its strike until their conditions of service are agreed upon.