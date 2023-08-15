Strike: Return to the negotiation table for lasting solution – Dept.Educ. Minister to CETAG

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Ms Gifty Twum Ampofo, has appealed to the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to reconsider their ongoing strike action and enter into negotiations with government to find a resolution to their grievances.



CETAG had issued a statement instructing its members to withhold their services until the employer had fully adhered to the directives of the National Labour Commission (NLC).



Tutors in the 46 colleges of education across the country, on Tuesday, 1 August 2023, withdrew their services citing the government's failure to comply with the NLC's Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated terms of service, which had been agreed upon since May 2, 2023.



The Ministry of Finance has been repeatedly notified; however, the anticipated negotiations have not yet been put into effect, leading to an ongoing impasse that is increasingly detrimental to educational operations.



Responding to these developments, the Deputy Education Minister acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised by CETAG.



She assured them that the Minister of Education is actively engaged in addressing these issues.



Speaking at the 14th Congregation of the Mount Mary College of Education in Somanya, in the Eastern Region, the Deputy Minister of Education emphasised the significance of open communication and collaborative efforts in achieving a resolution beneficial to all parties involved.



“Our appeal is directed towards CETAG, urging them to recognise that the minister is relentlessly working towards a resolution. We implore them to return to the negotiation table to facilitate the achievement of a lasting solution. This is a heartfelt plea, as all stakeholders responsible for these negotiations are expending considerable effort to ensure a swift resolution,” she stated.



She continued: “In negotiations, it is often necessary for all parties to exhibit flexibility. Thus, we humbly request a more conciliatory approach to expedite the process and reach a favorable conclusion.”



The Principal of Mount Mary College of Education, Dr. Cecelia Esinam Agbeh, expressed concern about the impact of the ongoing dispute between the government and CETAG on the college's operations, directly affecting the quality of teaching and learning.



She urged the Ministry of Education to take swift action in addressing CETAG's concerns to forestall any further negative consequences.



“We fervently implore the Ministry to promptly intervene by addressing the matters with CETAG, thereby preventing any potential repercussions,” Dr Agbeh noted.



She also called on the Ministry of Finance to provide the necessary financial clearance for the recruitment of both teaching and non-teaching staff, addressing the college's pressing staffing needs in a timely manner.