Strike: Even a 'wayside mechanic' makes more money than university lecturers - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has empathized with teachers on strike for an increase in their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Four teacher unions commenced a strike action on Monday, July 4 and presently remain on strike demanding a 20 percent increase in their allowances to better their living conditions.



Meanwhile, the government is said to hold talks with them today to reach an amicable end.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning programme "Kokrokoo", Mr. Pratt bemoaned the treatment meted out to the teachers as he expressed disgust over how much they earn for their services.



Narrating a story about a friend of his who is a University lecturer, Mr. Pratt called on the Akufo-Addo government to streamline the incentive structure for public sector workers with particular emphasis on teachers.



"A friend of mine who lectures at the University showed me his pay slip and I shockingly asked is this the reason why he went to school to do a first degree and did a second degree to the extent of acquiring a PHD? In fact, if you hadn't even gone to school, you would still make this money. Even a wayside mechanic makes more than the salary you are receiving (as a lecturer)...So, the whole incentive system needs to be restructured" he said.



