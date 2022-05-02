Strengthen NMC to deal with infractions in the media space - Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Politicians owning media outlets is worrying - Rev. Opuni Frimpong



Rev. Opuni Frimpong calls on Churches to speak out on national matters



Media houses must remain neutral - Opuni Frimpong adovactes



The National Media Commission (NMC) must be well resourced and strengthened to deal with infractions in the media space and deepen Ghana’s democracy, this is according to Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong.



He believes that, “The problem we have as a nation with an overly partisan public is partly due to the media which is supposed to amplify the voices of the unheard, but has now become mouthpieces of political parties and political activists”.



The former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana said politicians setting up media or owning media outlets in the country has been a canker eating into the fabric of the media landscape and must be checked to prevent untoward situations.



"Sometimes the editorial of media houses which are supposed to be neutral is so tilted and biased and that is why as a country we must resource the NMC to be well positioned to deal decisively and objectively with this situation” he added.



Rev Opuni-Frimpong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy, made the observation at a public lecture as part of activities to mark centenary celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) in Koforidua.



He said the NMC must have a way to shape the media industry to be a potent tool to advance the cause of national development, otherwise this seeming threat of media spaces owned by politicians and used to entrench positions was dangerous to democracy.



“The twisting of every national discourse depending on which media space it is coming from and which political party is in power is undesirable in this dispensation because its silencing wisdom voices” he warned.



“Eventhough Article 162 of the Constitution does not discriminate against ownership and operations of the Mass Media, many have expressed grave concern of that phenomenon and have thus called for Strengthening of the NMC to deal with it.”



Rev. Opuni-Frimpong further indicated that the Church could not afford to keep quiet on national matters in pursuit of development and transformation.



"The Church could not sit idle in the pursuit for social and economic transformation because leaders do not refer to only elected political leaders but all leading any group of people in society must stand rise to that call if responsibility," he concluded.