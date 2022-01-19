Stray bullet hits Okada rider in Nima clash

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

An okada rider was hit by a stray bullet during the clashes in Nima, a suburb of Accra on Tuesday, January 18, reports indicate.



Police have arrested seven persons in connection with a shooting incident.



According to the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, two of the seven are on admission under security guard.



The incident happened in the evening when two rival groups clashed.



“Nima, a suburb of Accra witnessed gangsterism and mass violence around 3:30pm and the police quickly and immediately intervened,” ACP Kwesi Ofori told pressmen.



One person who was shot is said to be responding well to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.



