Stray animals consume Green Ghana Trees at Tema Nkrumah Park

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: GNA

Stray animals have consumed all the trees planted by officials of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, officials have said.



Officials of the TMA led by the then Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La planted militia trees at the park to officially commence the implementation of the Green Ghana initiative in Tema on June 11, 2021.



But eight months after the ceremony, the Ghana News Agency observed that none of the trees survived due to consistent attacks by the stray animals.



While some of the cages used to protect the seedlings after the planting was empty, others had been knocked down, with one of them turned into a refuse bin.



Ms. Mary Kucualor, Tema Metropolitan Horticulture Officer, speaking to the GNA on why the trees died out, said stray animals were a major problem for the department’s effort to ensure that the trees grew.



Ms. Kucualor explained that the trees did not die because of lack of water as her outfit constantly watered the plants at the various parks, open spaces, and roundabout.



She expressed worry that other trees the Department and a church planted alongside the stretch of land from behind the Nkrumah Park towards the Tema Secondary School did not survive as they were consumed by the animals.



Meanwhile, the GNA has observed that a good number of the trees planted at other locations in the Metropolis were doing very well, especially those at the Tema Motorway interchange where officials of the Assembly were often spotted watering them.