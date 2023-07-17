Strategy is critical to withstand the impact of media fragmentation – Adelaide Abbiw-Williams

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS, has indicated that a well-thought-out communication strategy can help organizations effectively connect to their audiences despite the challenges posed by the globally fragmented media landscape.



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams acknowledged the rapid expansion of digital platforms and the proliferation of content sources but reiterated that success is not unattainable in this landscape.



Speaking on the theme, “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations” at the 2023 World PR Festival organized by Global Media Alliance (GMA), she said, “If you have a strategy, you’re able to identify your target audience, couch your message, and position yourself to make sure your audience gets the message.”



“It’s not every platform that suits a particular objective. It’s important to know the significance of the platform to your audience.”



Drawing on her experience as the CEO of SES HD PLUS, Abbiw-Williams shared practical insights and success stories. She highlighted the importance of analyzing data and leveraging audience insights to tailor content and messaging for different media platforms.



She emphasized that media strategy is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires continuous adaptation and optimization based on the ever-evolving media landscape and the changing dynamics of consumer behaviour.



The WPRD Festival is a series of activations by Global Media Alliance, to commemorate the annual World PR Day which is celebrated globally on July 16th by PR professionals and agencies. Global Media Alliance was the first agency in Ghana to celebrate the day in 2021 when it started and has since organised seminars, twitter spaces and slush events to raise awareness about Public Relations.