Strategic allies of Akufo-Addo must reflect deeply on long-term impact on his legacy - Okudzeto warns

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC MPs call for probe into demolition of Bulgarian Embassy



Okudzeto Ablakwa commends Lands and Natural Resource Minister



North Tongu MP blames foreign ministry for breakdown in resolving issue with Bulgarian Embassy



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has sent out a cautionary word to persons he describes as “strategic allies of the Akufo-Addo presidency,” reminding them of the dire consequences they could portend for the future.



He explained that there is a growing impunity among these crops of persons, with no regard for the danger they are putting the future of the very administration they are benefiting from in.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP made this known as part of a post he made on his social media handles, with the title, “Demolishing of Bulgarian Embassy in Accra is a blot on Ghana’s diplomatic credentials – NDC caucus in parliament demands probe.”



He therefore urged the people behind this act, as well as their compatriots who are in the business of masterminding such things, to be on guard.



“Credible and verified information point to the fact that all these grave violations have been possible because of a "powerful man" behind the invasion, demolishing, construction and purported takeover.



" I shall have him exposed in due course, save to add that those who consider themselves strategic allies of the Akufo-Addo presidency must reflect deeply on how their conduct will impact on the long-term legacy of their most-favoured government,” he wrote.



The MP and his other colleagues on the Minority side have called for a parliamentary probe into the case, chiding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for paying no heed to numerous queries from the Bulgarians for a resolution of the matter.



“May I add, though, that the unresponsiveness of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to numerous queries from the Bulgarians, particularly after the Bulgarian government sent a delegation led by Ambassador Yanko Yordanov to Ghana last month, have been most unhelpful in easing tensions,” he added.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa however commended his colleague MP and Minister of Lands of Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for his roles in trying to resolve the diplomatic challenge.



“I shall like to commend the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor for promising to take positive steps to halt the construction at the Bulgarian Embassy premises when I brought this to his attention yesterday,” he said.



Read the full post by the NDC MP, which includes a series of correspondence between the Bulgarian Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Lands Commission concerning the restoration and affirmation efforts of the Embassy by Bulgarian authorities here:



