Stop your robberies or face our wrath - Police to armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has expressed its preparedness to keep the country safe by flushing out notorious armed robbers from the system.



The service has therefore sent a strong signal to armed robbers to stop their activities or face the wrath of the Police.



The Service further assured Ghanaians that it would flush out armed robberies from the streets, residential areas, and highways in the country.



“The police want to assure Ghanaians that they are determined to get rid of street, residential and highway robberies throughout the country and anyone who steps in the way of the police will not be spared,” a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said.



He was reacting to the crossfire incident that occurred at Shiashie on Monday, August 9, 2021, between officers and some suspected robbers.



Armed officers of the Ghana Police Service shot and killed three “notorious armed robbers,” identified as Akika Christian Roberts, Allhassan, and Alhaji.



The Police said three “who have been on the police wanted list have been shot dead by the police in a shootout at Opeibea, near Airport, today 9 August, with two other accomplices arrested.”



The police statement noted, “intelligence available to the police indicates that the gang planned to attack and rob a businessman who was to withdraw money from a bank around Airport. The Police laid surveillance on the robbers and when they showed up, dosed in on them.”



“Suspect, Akika Christian Robert, who was armed with a Taurus foreign pistol shot and wounded a Police officer in the shootout but succumbed to police firing power. Two suspects namely; Abdul Latif, 47, and Prosper Koku, 27, who was suspected to be part of the gang were arrested and are currently in Police custody assisting in an investigation,” the statement read.



The police service added that “retrieved one Taurus foreign pistol loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition” which was in the possession of one of the robbers.